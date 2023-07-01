Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

SGAPY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 20,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Free Report)

See Also

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.