SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Achieves $303.01 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $303.01 million and $67.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,536.20 or 0.99985994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002145 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,731,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23876193 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $54,017,892.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

