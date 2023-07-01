Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
HYHDF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Sixty Six Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sixty Six Capital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.