Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

HYHDF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through two segments: Data Centre Services and Digital Currency Transaction Verification. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in technologies, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

