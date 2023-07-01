SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 165,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,950. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

