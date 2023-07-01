SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 691 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $208,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,685 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $208,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,685 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $2,882,039 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PI stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. 489,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

