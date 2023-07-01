SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $19.62 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 782,955 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

