SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,032. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

