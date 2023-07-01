SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.16. 1,247,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

