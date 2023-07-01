SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. 233,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,161. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

