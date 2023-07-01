SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 53 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GWW traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $788.59. 271,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,959. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $795.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

