SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.