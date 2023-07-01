SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 193.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 166,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SL Green Realty by 68.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 457.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

