SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

