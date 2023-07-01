Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 34,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

