Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 101,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.