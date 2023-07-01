Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 437,826 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

