Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $87.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

