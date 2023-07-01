SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.78

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and traded as high as $46.54. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

