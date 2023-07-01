Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sosei Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Sosei Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.78.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

