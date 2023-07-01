Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sosei Group Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Sosei Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.78.
About Sosei Group
