SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $94.71 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $94.71 million and $36.42 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27639869 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $51,192,354.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

