SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Cut by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

