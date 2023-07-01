SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 10th

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,832 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

