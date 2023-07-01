SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 787,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 482,214 shares.The stock last traded at $25.84 and had previously closed at $25.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,235,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,658,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

