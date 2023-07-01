SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stake Trimmed by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 10.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

