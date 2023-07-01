SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.