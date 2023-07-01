SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

