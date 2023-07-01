SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.