SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

