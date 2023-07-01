Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Shares Up 2.3%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 19,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Spectra Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

