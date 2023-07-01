Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.97. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 541,996 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 245,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

