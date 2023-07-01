Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.67

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.67 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 35.55 ($0.45). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.46), with a volume of 692,302 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a market cap of £166.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.68.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
