Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.67

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.67 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 35.55 ($0.45). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.46), with a volume of 692,302 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a market cap of £166.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.68.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($98,537.83). Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.