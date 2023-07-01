Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 1,073,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

