St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.15

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 127593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,828,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,922,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in St. Joe by 93.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 304.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

