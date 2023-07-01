Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,451. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

