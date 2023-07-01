Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $81.57 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,568.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00350334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.00933649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00542196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00066806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00158839 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,827,086 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

