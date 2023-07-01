Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $73.31 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,293 coins and its circulating supply is 27,024,621,111 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

