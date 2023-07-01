Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

STC opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

