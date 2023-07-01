StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

