StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

