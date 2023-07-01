StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
