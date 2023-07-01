StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

