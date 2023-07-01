StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $20,065.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

