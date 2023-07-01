StockNews.com Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.31.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.