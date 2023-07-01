StockNews.com Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.31.
Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
