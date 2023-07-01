STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.78 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, STP has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $76.78 million and $2.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.18 or 0.99984846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03834886 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,907,377.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

