StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $430,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

