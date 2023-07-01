StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $161.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

