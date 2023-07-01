StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

