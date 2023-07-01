StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.