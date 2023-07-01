StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

