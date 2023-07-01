StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

