Strong Price Tops $6.36 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Strong token can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00020775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $878,964.41 and approximately $40,789.77 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

